Coronavirus effect: Fans go gaga over Prabhas after he donates Rs 4 crore towards relief funds

Prabhas has extended a helping hand and donated a whopping amount of Rs 4 crore towards the relief funds.
The outbreak of coronavirus has affected the entire world. In such trying times, south superstar Prabhas has extended a helping hand and donated a whopping amount of Rs 4 crore towards the relief funds. Upon hearing this news, Prabhas fans went gaga and started trending #ProudtobeAPrabhasfan on Twitter!
According to IANS, Prabhas on Thursday donated Rs 3 crore to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, while Rs 50 lakh each go to the Chief Minister Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
#ProudtobeAPrabhasfan on Twitter became all about the actor's fans pouring their love and respect on their superstar. Fans all over the globe are proud of this gesture and have tweeted:
Prabhas has set an example for the world and others from the fraternity to follow suit. He is inspiring many others to extend their support and help in their own ways.
