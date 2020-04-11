Coronavirus Impact: Sonu Sood ties up with BMC; provides food to 45,000 people daily

After throwing open the doors of his Juhu hotel for the accommodation of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who are fighting the good fight, Sonu Sood has now kicked off a food donation drive in the western suburbs of Mumbai to help the needy. The actor, who has tied up with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the endeavour, has been providing meals to over 45,000 people daily at designated venues in Andheri, Jogeshwari, Juhu and Bandra.



Volunteers distribute it among the needy

Emphasising the need to stand united in the face of the current crisis, the actor says, "Some of us are blessed to have food and shelter in these tough times, but there are many who have not had meals in days. To help them, I've started a special food and ration drive, Shakti Annadanam, which is named after my father. I hope I am able to help as many people as possible."



The food kits

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news