Coronavirus in Mumbai: Number of sealed buildings doubles in nine days

The number of sealed buildings in the city doubled over the past nine days and reached 2,533 on May 23. The number does not include the number of building released after the 14-days quarantine. Meanwhile, the number of Containment Zones (CZ) in slums in the same period came down from 692 to 644.

The cases in the city have been rising at an average of 1.5k per day. Between May 14 and May 28, COVID-19 cases increased by 12,055 with a majority of them being in slums. The number of sealed buildings in this period increased by 1,262.

There were 1,271 buildings sealed by May 14, out of which, some were released after the completion of 14 days.

The BMC had split CZs in two — CZs (in congested areas) and sealed buildings. While the number of sealed buildings has been rising, the number of CZs in congested areas has reduced.

"It's due to the combining multiple CZs in slum pockets. Maximum areas of slums have been brought under CZs and cases are being reported from these zones as BMC increased tracing of closed contacts," said a senior BMC officer.

The maximum number of sealed buildings is in K West ward at 215, followed by F North (191) and L ward (188). K West ward stretched from Jogeshwari West to Vileparle West. F North comprises Wadala and Sewri and L ward covers Kurla and part of Chembur.

The G South ward (Worli, Prabhadevi) has 157 buildings sealed till now. Borivli (R Central ward) has 150 buildings sealed. Up till now, it had been at the bottom of the list. In addition, E (Byculla), S (Bhandup), P South (Goregaon), N (Ghatkopar), H East (Bandra East to Santacruz East) wards have more than 100 buildings sealed.

1,910

No. of sealed buildings in Mumbai as of May 19

