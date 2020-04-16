Coronavirus: IRCTC gives popular Deewar dialogue a twist on Twitter to make people wear masks

Even as the country has been fighting hard to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, the authorities know how to use humour in their social media posts while urging people to take the necessary precautions to stay safe. IRCTC has been following government authorities such as Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Pune Police and has been posting hilarious memes to explain why is it necessary to follow the precautions.

The popular line "Mere paas maa hai!" from 1975 Amitabh Bachchan- Shashi Kapoor drama Deewar has been a part of many jokes and memes. To refresh your mind, the line was a part of a dialogue in the film which is about two brothers –Shashi Kapoor who plays the role of Ravi, the good cop and Amitabh Bachchan, who plays Vijay, a criminal. In the iconic scene, Vijay asks Ravi, "Aaj mere paas property hai, bank balance hai, bangla hai, gaadi hai.. kya hai tumhare pass?" (Today I own a bungalow, a property, a car, have a bank balance… What do you have?) In his reply, Ravi emotionally mouths the line, "Mere paas maa hai!" (I have mother.)

IRCTC played around the line and came up with a witty meme posted on their Twitter page to spread awareness about wearing masks.

To win over this pandemic, you need both Maa and Ma-Sk . Keeping your family close and Ma-sk closer. Always wear a mask when stepping out to buy essentials. Else #StayHome #StaySafe #SaveLives#IndiaFightsCorona — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 14, 2020

The meme posted on Tuesday garnered 147 likes and was retweeted 16 times. It received many praises in the comments for its innovation and creativity.

What do you think about the post?

