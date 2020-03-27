Coronavirus lockdown: 10 shows that will help make self-isolation easier

The situation in our world at this moment is grave. And we need to support each other by taking a simple step -- staying home and keeping oneself and others safe. While countries are trying their best to ride out this global health crisis, you just have to stay indoors, wash your hands, and with so much time to yourself, keep yourself busy with some shows, music and maybe some cooking perhaps?

Do your bit, help stop the spread of coronavirus and while at it, keep yourself and your folks entertained. Here are some shows you must consider watching amidst the lockdown.

Modern Family

If you're homesick in these confusing times and are officially quarantined or have chosen to self-isolate, this is the show that will bring some laughs and kicks and make you feel at home. So indulge in the funny day-to-day lives of the Dunphy-Pritchett-Tucker family. The show's finale season is currently airing in India only on Star World.

American Idol

Of course, some drama surely helps us get distracted, but if you are looking for some musical time with your folks, there's the latest season of American Idol, the singing reality show that got many countries to adopt the concept and hunt for the next superstar. And if you happen to fall in love with their voice, there's YouTube and Spotify where you can go ahead and check out some of their performances. The 18th edition of the show is currently airing in India only on Star World.

Fleabag

We always have a list of shows that we have to watch. Fleabag is one of those. One of the funniest, quirkiest shows online. Fleabag wasn't the show that was on everyone's radar but it quickly became one of the most acclaimed shows. From the multi-talented Phoebe Waller-Bridge, this unique British comedy follows the life of a young woman's strange and crazy way of navigating single life in London. The show is currently streaming in India on Amazon Prime Video.

How I Met Your Mother

Perhaps the show is too old. And you have watched it maybe multiple times. But tune in to a random episode and you will find yourself laughing your heart out and going into the nostalgic trip of the days you watched Ted struggle with his girlfriends. If you wish to feel good and need some comforting shows during such stressful times, watch How I Met Your Mother, currently airing in India on Star World.

After Life

You would've heard and even watched this show. Written, directed, and performed by Ricky Gervais, one of the most loved British voices out there, he has done a tremendously amazing job in creating a hilarious and awkward comedy series that not only addresses depression but does so with a deeply touching story. Filled with dark humour and soulful conversations, this show is all about living a life with compassion and love, even when doing so feels completely impossible. Takedown some wisdom from the lovely characters and watch After Life, currently streaming in India on Netflix.

Pandemic

Alright, in for some serious TV? If you wish to understand the things that are or will be happening around you, here's Pandemic, a documentary series that questions our preparedness for the fast-moving viruses like COVID-19. This one is informative, inspiring and truly terrifying. You can watch Pandemic streaming in India on Netflix.

Homeland

Want some thrilling content? There's Homeland, starring Carrie Mathison, Mandy Patinkin, and is based on the Prisoners of War, an Israeli TV show. This show gets you to see a bipolar intelligent CIA officer who comes to believe that an American Marine, who was held captive by Al-Qaeda as a prisoner of war, has turned by the enemy… The show is gripping right from its first episode! Watch this show airing in India on Star World and streaming on Hotstar.

Succession

Want a mix of comedy and drama? Succession is one amazing satirical comedy-drama series that has been taken as a dark comedy masquerading as a prestige drama. This show follows the life of the mega-rich Logan family -- who own media conglomerates. The show has won plenty of Golden Globes and Primetime Emmys with just two seasons out. It is streaming in India on Hotstar.

Game of Thrones

In case you haven't watched this epic fantasy drama that has already seeped into the lives of millions of people in the world, then what are you even so busy with? If you are one of those who haven't yet, now is the time to do the GoT marathon and for those who've already watched and re-watched it, why not give the books a try? The show is streaming in India on Hotstar.

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is the winner of sixteen Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy Series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series—Comedy, five Critics' Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award. Do you need any more reasons to watch it?

