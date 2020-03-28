Coronavirus lockdown: Ananya Panday has been baking cookies and playing with her dog!

Ananya Panday has been staying at home and keeping herself busy during the coronavirus lockdown that the world has been facing due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Talking to a leading daily, Ananya shared, "I hope every one else stays in too," urging her fans and fellow Indians to stay at home.

The actress has been spending her time well and isn't bored or restless while practising social distancing. She has been spending time with her family; she says, "It's wonderful to bake cookies with my sister and play with my dog. I can connect with my core and reclaim old hobbies."

The actress is focused on her health and fitness as well, and talking about the same, Ananya shared, "I need someone to push me to work out. My friends do that. Now since we can't meet we've decided to work out together in the evening via video call."

When asked what her hobbies are, the actress said, "When I was younger, I used to read a lot, I've started again and I'm also catching up with all the movies I've missed in recent times." Ananya also makes sure to take care of personal hygiene and wash hands regularly and maintain a certain distance with her family too so that her loved ones stay safe. She says that everyone's safety and health is of paramount importance.

The actress also mentions a quirky and light-hearted thing she did. She breaks into laughter and says, "I was in my gym clothes or home clothes for one week, so I felt like dressing up for a change. Since I couldn't go anywhere I went and sat in my living room!"

On the work front, before the lockdown, Ananya Panday was busy juggling projects like Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter and Shakun Batra's film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. The actress recently announced yet another film in her kitty, which marks her first pan-India release alongside south star Vijay Deverakonda.

