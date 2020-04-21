COVID-19: Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap organise the sweetest birthday party for their daughter

Ayushmann Khurrana and his filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana have prepped for their daughter Varushka's sixth birthday in the loveliest way possible.

Since it's a quarantine birthday for little Varushka, the star parents created the birthday decor from scratch, as nothing was available in the market. In fact, this creative time turned out to be quite a bonding moment for the family of four.

Right from creating streamers from newspapers, painting paper fans, to making a cute birthday banner for Varushka, the family did everything together. Ayushmann Khurrana also decided to entertain them by playing the guitar and piano to bring in the birthday cheer.

Isn't that adorable?

Tahira Kashyap revealed, "We have been doing birthday preparations for the past 10 days. Since there weren't any balloons or streamers available in the market we started making some homemade decorations. There was so much joy in recycling newspapers and painting paper sheets. While I'm making six small cakes, Ayushmann is helping me organise a treasure hunt for the kids, and he is also keeping us entertained with his music. It's going to be the four of us enjoying and playing games. I've also curated a special video which has birthday wishes from her classmates and our relatives. It's going to be a special one."

Varushka turns six today and we are sure she's having an amazing birthday!

