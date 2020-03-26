Coronavirus lockdown: Diljit Dosanjh's message on posts about home workouts is loud and clear

Diljit Dosanjh is fed up of seeing workout videos and pictures on social networking sites of Bollywood colleagues. The actor-singer posted a picture in which he is seen holding a placard that reads: Stop posting your home workouts.

Dosanjh wrote, "Don't show your workouts to others and don't go close to someone (sic)."

This was perhaps meant for actors like Katrina Kaif who are sharing videos with their trainers. Netizens felt he was making a legit point in current times. Diljit cleverly photoshopped a picture of his face onto that of a popular Instagram personality who goes by the handle Dude With Sign, and to whom the original picture belongs. Take a look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seth (@dudewithsign) onMar 24, 2020 at 11:54am PDT

Sonal Chauhan also shared a message about the importance of staying indoors. The actor posted a picture of herself holding a cushion that said staying home is the new going out.

