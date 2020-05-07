Coronavirus Lockdown: Nagpur Police steps in as orphan bride's family, wins hearts on Twitter

In a heartwarming gesture, Nagpur Police stepped up to stand in as a orphan bride’s family on her wedding day after her relatives could not attend the ceremony due to the restrictions imposed as part of the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The officers of the police department showed up for the wedding to bless the couple so that the bride does not miss her family on her special day. They shared a post about the moment on Twitter with the photo of the newlyweds with officers. The post said that the bride’s parents had died and her relatives could not attend the wedding due moment restrictions.

“The bride's parents had passed away. There was no one from her family to attend her marriage due to movement restrictions. #NagpurPolice tried to fulfill this absence.PI and staff were present to bless the newly wedded couple at #Nagpur,” said the tweet by the police, with the hashtag #alwaysthereforyou.

#NagpurPolice tried to fulfill this absence.PI and staff were present to bless the newly wedded couple at #Nagpur.#LockdownStories#alwaysthere4u pic.twitter.com/5tvBNt4EyF — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) May 6, 2020

The post that went viral on Wednesday garnered 757 likes and was retweeted 81 times and counting. Users commenting on the post praised the Nagpur police for their noble deed.

Thank you for helping citizens.Because of people like u we are assured that the city is safe!!God bless you n ur family!! #goodkarma #safecity ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» — mon_naturelover (@NatureloverMon) May 6, 2020

Much love to you all âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ for working day and night going beyond the line to help everyone. — Papabear ðÂÂÂÂ» (@GanuYogesh) May 6, 2020

We proud you. — SANJIV M (@sansar1970) May 6, 2020

Great gesture by Nagpur Police ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» — Rohit dubey (@RDroxx20) May 6, 2020

