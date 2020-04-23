Search

Coronavirus Lockdown: Photo of sad dog looking at children playing from balcony is breaking hearts online

Updated: Apr 23, 2020, 17:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The owner of the dog named Big Poppa said on Twitter that he loves playing with children and he is sad that he is not able to play with them due to the lockdown

Picture/Rebecca Ellis-Twitter
A photo of a sad bulldog looking at children playing from the balcony and not being able to join them in their games has gone viral amid the Coronavirus lockdown and is breaking hearts online.

Rebecca Ellis, the owner of the dog named Big Poppa said on Twitter that he loves playing with children and he is sad that he is not able to play with them due to the lockdown imposed to contain the deadly virus, but she has been trying to cheer him up.  "I've been trying but he loves children more than anything and not being able to play with them daily but he can see them... I think its taking a toll on him," she said.

In the caption of the photo, Ellis said, "Big Poppa has been so sad today, I think he miss(es) playing with the kids in the building.  He just watches them from the patio." The photo that has attracted attention from international celebrities too, got more than 656,100 likes and was retweeted over 72,300 times.

Among the users commenting on the photo is Game-of-Thrones fame Maisie Williams and popular TV show host Ellen Degeneres. The photo has been melting hearts with many asking the owner to hug the dog to cheer him up and introducing their pets to him.

What do you think about the dog’s photo?

