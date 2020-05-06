Coronavirus Lockdown: Picture of Mount Everest visible from Bihar amuses Twitter

The nationwide lockdown imposed by the government due to the coronavirus outbreak has improved the air quality of some cities in the country. Days after a picture of the Dhauladhar Range in Himachal Pradesh being visible from Jalandhar in Punjab, another picture from Bihar has been making rounds of the internet.

Residents of Singhwahini village in Sitamarhi district woke to a stunning view of the Himalayan Range seen from there. The picture that went viral was posted by Twitter user Ritu Jaiswal, the Mukhya of Singhwahini Gram Panchayat who claimed that the picture shows Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world in Nepal.

Jaiswal said in the caption on the picture that she saw Mount Everest from the rooftop of her home in the village for the first time, even though the other ranges in Nepal are usually visible in clear weather.

She tweeted in Hindi, saying that Mount Everest is visible from the roofs of the houses in Singhwahini village in Sitamarhi district, adding that nature is balancing itself, as she attributes the improvement in air quality due to the lockdown.

When Jaiswal was questioned by a user about how she could be certain that the picture showed Mount Everest, she said that her husband used to see the peak from the village when he was a child back in the 1980’s. "Becasue definitely when we can see snowy peak of the Himalayas, the highest ones can only be scene and everest is in the north east of our village and this pic is of north east (sic)," she said in the comment.

Becasue definitely when we can see snowy peak of the Himalayas, the highest ones can only be scene and everest is in the north east of our village and this pic is of north east. And my husband in their childhood used to see everest in 80s. So we are sure that its the same. — Ritu Jaiswal (@activistritu) May 5, 2020

The post, shared on May 4, garnered more than 4,500 likes and was retweeted 947 times. The picture was also shared by forest officer Parveen Kaswan who wrote that Mount Everest was seen from Bihar after decades.

When people of Singhwahini village, Bihar saw Everest from their own houses. They say this happened after decades. Courtesy @activistritu. pic.twitter.com/X0SQtZe22T — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 5, 2020

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted on the picture:

I am just waiting for the day when I will be able to see Himalayas from Mumbaið — Hemant Jainð®ð³ (@hemant6479) May 5, 2020

If we really belonged to the planet and the way we lived was natural to this planet then our locking ourselves up shld have upset the balance not repaired it. However superficial or temporary the effect. — Anku Pande Chibb (@ankupande) May 5, 2020

Guess they must have experienced change in temperature also .âºï¸ — Thakur ji (@Thethakurji) May 5, 2020

Wow... !

What a view sir.. ðð — Sravani (@sravani950570) May 5, 2020

What do you think about the picture?

