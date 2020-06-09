Coronavirus Lockdown: This Mumbai guitarist's impromptu gig with parrots wins hearts online

When a young guitarist based in Mumbai, decided to play an impromptu gig near his window, little did he know that two wild parrots would take him by surprise and join him in his song. The guitarist posted a video on Facebook that shows him in a gig with two parrots joining him from his windowsill that has received lots of love from the internet.

“I've always wanted to play an unplugged acoustic set, and i managed to play one, with two special guests who came to watch me perform!” said guitarist Jatin Talukdar who took to his Facebook account and narrated how the two wild parrots who have been sitting at his windowsill for a week, became his audience when he randomly strummed his guitar on a lazy Saturday morning. “I was randomly strumming few chords, and these guys surprised me with their visit! I continued playing, as it really caught their attention!” Talukdar said adding that he added a few whistles and with the birds joining, he felt that he was performing a real gig.

The viral video shows Talukdaar performing a song on his guitar and the parrots on the windowsill of his house enjoying the song, as he strums the instrument. The parrots are also seen ‘singing’ to the tune of the guitar.

Talukdar earlier said in his post that the parrots were visiting him his window for a week and that he had become a ‘little skeptical’ of their visit as he ran out of seeds to feed them. But the feeling he had when one of the birds came closer to the sound hole and joining him in his gig was ‘hard to explain’. “I never imagined wild parrots to get so comfortable, and share such a deep connection! I mean, I've always made strong connections with people who are into music/arts! But this was a whole new experience altogether!,” he said in the post.

The guitarist also came up with names for the parrots—Jim and Kairi! And Talukdar went to say that he had never expected to make such ‘amazing’ friends amid the ongoing lockdown imposed by the central government due to the coronavirus outbreak. “These guys aren't wild anymore, as they're a part of the family, and have brought a whole new level of happiness and positivity in our lives!”

Shared on Saturday, the video has received more 108,000 views on Facebook with over 2,800 likes and was shared more than 1,500 times. Many users commenting on the video praised Talukdar’s guitar strumming skills and gushed over how the parrots looked adorable and appeared to have bonded with him during the performance.

A user exclaimed, “Whoa!!! That was a proper jam with the bird man!! Amazing super solo.” A second user said, “Music connects in divine ways....keep going Jatin.” Saying that the guitarist was blessed to have such an experience, a third user said, “The best thing that has ever happened.. You have been truly blessed upon, my dear brother...” Another user commented on the video saying, “This is best thing I have seen in quarantine,people in this quarantine are doing wfh and don’t have time to talk amongst each other despite all are at home, this must the most honest and beautiful conversations you must have witnessed,I am really happy that you are doing this with animals, they also know to talk and enjoy the moment,thanks for this video.(sic)”

