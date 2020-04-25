Coronavirus Lockdown: Viral photo of cops sleeping on ground, Twitter expresses gratitude
A photo of two cops catching a wink on the ground has gone viral online, that has received praises from the Twitterati
Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, there are some people at work trying to make sure people at home stay safe from the pandemic. One of them is police officers, who are working tirelessly to ensure people stay at home and do not get infected by the deadly virus that has already infected millions across the globe and claimed scores of lives.
A photo of two cops catching a wink on the ground has gone viral online. The photo was posted by Twitter by Madhur Verma, the Deputy General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh who also lauded the efforts by the police department amid the nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government.
"Isn’t comfortable bed and an eight hour sleep such a luxury ? Yes it is... if you are a cop !” said Verma, adding, “Proud of these #CoronaWarriors"
The photo posted on Friday garnered over 34,800 liks and was retweeted more than 6,400 times. Users commenting on the photo praised the police department for their efforts amid the lockdown and hailed them as ‘heroes’.
