Coronavirus oubreak: With 1,396 new cases, India's COVID-19 count climbs to 27,892

As many as 1,396 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 27,892 in India, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, here on Monday. He said that a total of 381 people have recovered in the past day and the recovery rate now stands at 22.17 per cent.

"16 districts in the country, which earlier had cases, have not reported any fresh cases for the last 28 days. The three new districts, which got added to this list are -- Gondia in Maharashtra, Devangere in Karnataka and Lakhisarai in Bihar," said Agarwal. Apart from that, 85 districts in States and Union Territories have not reported any new cases in the last 14 days, he said.

