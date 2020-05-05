Search

Coronavirus Outbreak: 12 cops from JJ Marg Police Station test positive

Updated: May 05, 2020, 11:27 IST | Vishal Singh | Mumbai

Infected cops include six police officers and six constables who were deployed at checkpoints in the area within their jurisdiction

This picture has been used for representational purposes. Picture/PTI
Days after nine constables from the Wadala police station tested positive for COVID-19, another 12 policemen of the JJ Marg Police Station have been found to be infected of the virus. As many as 48 cops, who came in contact with these 12 policemen, have been quarantined. Even a DCP of Mumbai Police has also been found tested positive for the pandemic.

The 12 infected cops include six police officers and six constables. According to the information received from the police, the infected policemen were deployed at checkpoints in the area within their jurisdiction. They have been admitted for treatment in hospitals near their homes. The treatment of these policemen is also being monitored by senior officers.

According to information from sources, the DCP who was tested positive for COVID-19 did not show any symptoms of the virus. He is currently undergoing treatment. The area the DCP is in charge of has containment zones that have been declared as red zones.

