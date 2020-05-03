Coronavirus outbreak: 41 persons in one Delhi building test positive

This picture has been used for representational purposes

In a shocking development that sparked fears of local transmission, 41 persons residing in a single building in Kapashera in south-west Delhi have tested positive.

"One woman had tested positive on April 18. She was immediately shifted to a hospital. But considering the density of people housed in the building's small rooms and common toilets, we contained the area for public good," south-west Delhi's District Magistrate Rahul Singh said on Saturday.

The incident was reported in Theke Wali Gali near the DC office in Kapashera. As per the guidelines, a containment zone is created if at least three positive cases are reported in a particular area. "Samples of all residents of the building were collected and sent to National Institute of Biologicals, Noida. Of the test reports of 67 persons made available on Saturday, 40 tested positive," official sources said.

"The samples were collected on April 20 and 21 but due to closure of inter-state borders and high pendency with NIB, the results were delayed by around 10 days," the officer added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever