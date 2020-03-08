Coronavirus outbreak: 52 test labs in India as three more cases confirmed

A medic official uses thermal screeing device on a passenger at an airport in Dibrugarh on Saturday. Pic/PTI

With an increase in load of screening samples from suspected coronavirus (COVID-19) cases with symptoms and travel history to affected countries, as many as 52 testing labs have been commissioned across India, including two in Delhi.

The Indian Council of Medical Research—the apex body in India for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research—along with the Department of Health Research has commissioned these 52 laboratories. Two of the labs in Delhi are at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the National Centre for Disease Control.

Also, 57 other laboratories are helping in sample collection for the nCoV. "A total of 56 DHR/ICMR Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) and one facility at Leh have been designated to facilitate sample collection through government health authorities. Their role is to provide collection material (swabs and viral transport media) and facilitate the transport of samples to the nearest testing laboratory," the ICMR said.

On Saturday, three more cases of coronavirus have been found to be positive—two from Ladakh with travel history to Iran and one from Tamil Nadu with travel history to Oman. Of the total 34 of cases reported from India so far, three patients have been discharged already. Of the remaining 31, 16 are Italian and 15 are Indian citizens.

Schools shut in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered the closure of all primary schools in Jammu and Samba districts till March 31. The health department in J&K has been put on alert to deal with possible cases in Kashmir.

WC qualifier postponed

India's World Cup qualifier on March 26 against Asian champions Qatar in Bhubaneswar has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. A source said, "Keeping in mind the current situation, we had to postpone the tie. We cannot take a risk at this moment as this is a serious matter."

Bird flu scare

Even as the presence of bird flu was confirmed in two areas of Kozhikode district of Kerala, two state ministers said on Saturday that there was no need to worry. The bird flu was found at two poultry farms in and around Kozhikode Municipal Corporation (KMC) limits.

