Coronavirus Outbreak: 7-day lockdown in Navi Mumbai from June 29 to July 5

The spike in coronavirus cases in Navi Mumbai has prompted the authorities to impose lockdown. Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Annasaheb Misal announced a seven-day complete lockdown in 10 containment zones from June 29 to July 5.



The lockdown guidelines will be similar to those announced by the central government and residents will only be allowed to go out of their houses for essential commodities and medical emergencies.

Areas having high density of cases are being declared containment zone where strict lockdown will be enforced. All staying in areas are requested to cooperate and store things for a week. It will start on 29 June.



The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has identified the clusters where cases are on the rise. The areas include Belapur, Turbhe, Vashi, Kopar Khairane, Ghansoli and Airoli. People will not be allowed to enter or exit the containment zones.



The lockdown will come into force from midnight on June 28. The authorities have asked the people to make all the necessary arrangements for the lockdown.



During the seven-day lockdown, the NMMC officials will conduct door-to-door screening in the affected areas. The police have also been asked to implement the rules strictly during the week-long lockdown.



Navi Mumbai has seen a steady rise in the number of cases in the last fortnight. On Saturday, 150 new cases were recorded, taking the tally to 6,003. Meanwhile, 111 patients recovered on Saturday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 3,405. As many as 201 deaths have been recorded so far.

List of places under lockdown:

1. Belapur

Diwale Gaon - 3,700 households

Karave Gaon - 9,400 households

2. Turbhe

Turbhe Store - 11,220 households

Sector 21, Turbhe - 6,000 households

Sector 22, Turbhe Gaon - 8,959 households

3. Vashi

Sector 11, Juhu Gaon - 9,000 households

4. Kopar Khairane

Sector 12 Khairane/Bonkode - 5,015 households

Sector 19, Kopar Khairane Gaon - 9,600 households

5. Ghansoli

Rabale Gaon - 2,918 households

6. Airoli

Chinchpada - 4,900 households

