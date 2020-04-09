Coronavirus outbreak: 82-year-old woman fights COVID-19, returns home

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 82-year-old woman returned home after battling Coronavirus and proved that even the ones who are most vulnerable to the virus can beat it.

The woman from western suburbs reunited with her family last week after spending a week in Kokilaben Hospital's isolation facility.

A 93-year-old man and his 88-year-old wife from Kerala were the oldest couple to have survived the virus. However, a 101-year-old Italian man was the oldest to beat the virus.

The woman's son told The Times of India that she had not developed any major symptoms despite testing positive. He said, "She had travelled to Gujarat so we got her tested as a precaution. Once she came positive, we hospitalized her. It was a stressful few days for us till she came home. She is doing well now."

In the state, she is one of the oldest patients to have recovered from the infection.

Dr. Santosh Shetty, CEO, Kokilaben Hospital said, "This case gives us hope and confidence that Covid-19 is not a death sentence for the elderly." He added, "She had great will power and that makes a lot of difference."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news