Coronavirus Outbreak: 92-year-old wheelchair-bound Pune woman recovers

A 92-year-old wheelchair-bound woman here tested negative for coronavirus after completing the mandatory 14-day quarantine period. The nonagenarian had suffered a paralysis attack seven months ago. She, along with her four other family members, tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to Symbiosis Hospital in Lavale in the first week of April.

"A 92-year-old woman who suffered a stroke recently and is paralysed from the left side down, recovered 14 days after she tested positive for COVID-19. Age is a factor but it does not mean anyone who gets the virus is going to die," Dr Vijay Natrajan, CEO of Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre, Pune told ANI.

According to doctors at the hospital, the recovery of the woman indicates that even senior citizens can recover from the virus.

"She has no symptoms of COVID-19. However, she had suffered a stroke and one side of her body got paralysed. During her stay here, we checked all her health parameters," Natrajan said.

