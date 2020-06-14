Coronavirus outbreak: Aaditya and Raj Thackeray cancel birthday plans due to COVID-19

Maharashtra Navnirma Sena President Raj Thackeray and his nephew - Shiv Sena leader and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray - have decided to forego their birthday celebration this weekend owing to the Covid-19 "gloom". While Aditya's 30th birthday falls on June 13 (Saturday), uncle Raj's 52nd birthday is on June 14 (Sunday). In an open letter to his party, Raj Thackeray requested his activists not to come and wish him personally in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"On June 14th, my birthday; we will not be able to meet up the way we do each year. The sole reason being, the current turbulent situation. So many people have lost their lives and many more are in anguish and suffering. There is no respite from this coronavirus pandemic. The entire atmosphere is gloomy and sombre... in such times, a birthday celebration doesn't feel right," he said.

He urged all his supporters to continue working towards helping others in need but also take adequate precautions as "nothing is more valuable to me than your life" amidst the current dismal scenario.

The MNS chief also lauded his activists for their selfless services, often risking their lives and many getting infected while distributing foodgrains, helping patients get beds in hospitals, etc., often paying from their own pockets.

In a message to Shiv Sainiks, Aditya Thackeray said that in the past 2-3 months, Maharashtra - along with the whole world - is grappling with the corona pandemic with the single-minded objective of defeating the virus.

"Wherever you are, you may convey your wishes and blessings to me. Avoid spending on hoardings, flowers, cakes, instead utilise it to help people suffering due to Covid-19 or donate it to the CM Relief Fund. That will truly make me happy. Please exercise all precautions and cooperate with the government," said Aditya in a social media post.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's 60th birthday falls on July 27.

