Coronavirus Outbreak: Akshay Kumar pledges Rs 25 crore to PM fund; wife Twinkle says she's proud

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement urging citizens to contribute to the Assistance and Emergency Situation Fund (PM-CARES Fund) in order to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who has been vocal about the issue, was one of the first actors to pitch in and donate a sum of Rs 25 crore to the fund. He announced the same on his Twitter page, "This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crore from my savings to @narendramodi ji's PM-CARES Fund. Let's save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai."

Lauding the actor's generosity, the PM retweeted the post and wrote, "Great gesture, Akshar Kumar. Let us continue the process of donating for a healthy India." Kumar's wife, former actor and author Twinkle Khanna, also took to social media to praise her husband for the step. "The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, 'I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold

back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing'," she wrote.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates