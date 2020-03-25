Coronavirus Outbreak: As India goes under 21-day lockdown, here's what is open, what is not

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday annouced a complete lockdown in India for 21 days in order to help curb the spread of coronavirus. This led to panic-buying among citizens and they thronged the shops and medical stores to stock up. However, the ministry of home affairs has issued guidelines for the 21-day lockdown and the list of essential services that will remain open.

Modi said, "By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of COVID-19. No panic buying please. Please stay indoors. I repeat, Centre and State governments will ensure all essentials are available."

Here's the ministry's list simplified for you:

What is shut?

All transports, flights, trains, roadways. In Mumbai, BEST buses are operational only for those in essential services and IDs will be checked before allowing you to board. Local trains on all lines have been stopped.

All government offices with exceptions. Maharashtra government offices are running with only 5 per cent attendance.

Commercial and private establishments

Educational institutions

Industrial establishments

All places of worship and religion. Only priests will be allowed inside religious premises

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural functions

Exceptions:

Banks, insurance offices and ATMs

Electricity, water, sanitation offices

Municipal bodies with only staff required for essential services like sanitation

Shops including ration shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk shops, meat and fish, animal fodder.

Internet services

Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce

Petrol pumps

Cold storage

Transportation only for essential goods

By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of COVID-19.



No panic buying please.



Please stay indoors.



I repeat- Centre and State Governments will ensure all essentials are available. https://t.co/bX00az1h7l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

Meanwhile:

All persons who came to India after February 15 and have been directed to be in quarantine, must follow orders else they will be liable to legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Whatever exceptions for the above containment measures have been allowed, the organisations must ensure necessary precautions against COVID-19 and social distancing.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates