Coronavirus Outbreak: Cars with 'Thank You' placards line up to laud doctor's efforts

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak saw many doctors, nurses and other healthcare staffs working on the frontline and dutifully serving patients. The healthcare staffs have been working in long shifts with the risk of contracting the virus and are facing a healthcare challenge every day. Therefore, they have garnered praises from people across the globe with many clapping for them lauding their efforts.

On March 22 at 5pm, people in India collectively took to their balconies and windows and thanked the emergency workers for their tireless services by clapping. Not just India, people across the globe have been lauding healthcare workers for their efforts to flatten the curve.

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared a video on Twitter of a doctor getting praises from people in a unique way that has gone viral. In an emotional video, Dr Uma Madhusudan is seen standing in outside her house with cars passing by with people inside holding ‘Thank You’ placards. The elated doctor is seen thanking them and waving at them.

“Dr Uma Madhusudan, an Indian doctor, was saluted in a unique way in front of her house in USA in recognition of her selfless service treating Covid patients,” the caption for Goenka’s post read.

Dr Uma Madhusudan, an Indian doctor, was saluted in a unique way in front of her house in USA in recognition of her selfless service treating Covid patients pic.twitter.com/Hg62FSwzsP — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 20, 2020

The video posted on April 21, garnered more than 44,600 views and over 3,400 likes and was retweeted 354 times. Here’s how the Twitterati reacted on the post:

She's from my wife's medical college in Mysore. The alumni group was having lot of joy seeing this. — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) April 21, 2020

Proud and salute for her dedication. — Vimal (@gupt1001) April 22, 2020

Also in India we have people who are showering flowers on police & sanitation workers. Thinking matters among different people, societies & localities. — Arvind Behal (@ArvindBehal) April 20, 2020

