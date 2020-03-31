Coronavirus Outbreak: Chembur couple duped of Rs 1 lakh after ordering liquor amid lockdown

Amid the nationwide lockdown, a Chembur couple was duped of over Rs 1 lakh after they called a number of a 'wine shop' to order liquor.

A 42-year-old filed a complaint with the Tilak Nagar police station on March 27 alleging that her husband called a number to make various purchases which offered to do home delivery and shared her card details for the transaction, a Times of India report read.

The man said the call was made to a wine shop he found online. Police said they would ensure the enquiry is conducted. The complainant said they wanted to make sure the police investigate and others are safe as the mobile number is active even now.

In the complaint, the man said he found the number online. The seller told him the amount was Rs 3,000 and sought a one time password (OTP) which was provided, but the amount deducted was Rs 30,000.

The buyer then called the shop and was told that the transaction had happened "by mistake" and offered to refund it for which another OTP would appear on his phone. The report said, "Similarly, six times the OTP was sought to return the money" and it was "provided" in the "honest belief" that the money would be returned. However, the money was withdrawn each time which was a total of Rs 1.03 lakh. The couple then realised that they were being cheated and when he dialed the shop he was told the delivery cannot be done and the money would be returned.

The couple called the next day and the same person answered with a different name. On March 26, teh credit card company asked them to file an FIR.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates