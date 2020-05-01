Search

Coronavirus Outbreak: Cop tested positive leaves for treatment, promises to come back soon

Updated: May 01, 2020, 11:12 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Although the video was just 15-minute long, it was enough to make Twitter users emotional

A screengrab from the video posted by the Mumbai on Twitter
Mumbai Police shared a heartbreaking  and inspiring video of one of the officers who was tested positive for coronavirus,  going away for his treatment, with a promise of winning the battle against the pandemic and joining back on duty soon.

Although the video was just 15-minute long, it was enough to make Twitter users emotional. The police department said in the caption while sharing the video, "Our 29 year old frontline warrior, who tested positive for Coronavirus, just summarised what we’ve been meaning to tell you all along."

The video shows the officer bidding adieu to his colleagues and getting into an ambulance that was waiting for him to take him to the hospital.

The post shared on Twitter garnered more than 346,400 views and over 18,200 likes and was retweeted more than 3,600 times. The users commenting on the video said that they are praying for the officer’s speedy recovery.

