Coronavirus Outbreak: Cop tested positive leaves for treatment, promises to come back soon

A screengrab from the video posted by the Mumbai on Twitter

Mumbai Police shared a heartbreaking and inspiring video of one of the officers who was tested positive for coronavirus, going away for his treatment, with a promise of winning the battle against the pandemic and joining back on duty soon.

Although the video was just 15-minute long, it was enough to make Twitter users emotional. The police department said in the caption while sharing the video, "Our 29 year old frontline warrior, who tested positive for Coronavirus, just summarised what we’ve been meaning to tell you all along."

The video shows the officer bidding adieu to his colleagues and getting into an ambulance that was waiting for him to take him to the hospital.

Our 29 year old frontline warrior, who tested positive for Coronavirus, just summarised what we’ve been meaning to tell you all along - à¤Âà¤¾à¤¹à¥Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¤¶à¤¨ à¤Âà¥Âà¤Â à¤¨à¤Âà¥Â à¤°à¥Â, à¤®à¤¿à¤¤à¥Âà¤°à¤¾! #AamhiDutyVarAahot #MumbaiPoliceOnDuty #MumbaiFirst#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/tNJWg7Ljsv — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 29, 2020

The post shared on Twitter garnered more than 346,400 views and over 18,200 likes and was retweeted more than 3,600 times. The users commenting on the video said that they are praying for the officer’s speedy recovery.

That's the spirit ..salute to such a brave officer ...best wishes for his recovery — Harish Raja (@hraja2016) April 29, 2020

I Salute and pray for the speedy recovery of all the Warriors who have been detected positive.

Tujhi kalji ghe Mitra. — Akshay Raut (@akkir) April 29, 2020

His attitude says a lot about the young cop there... god bless â­Â

Yes tension gheu naka ... He will be back soonðÂÂÂ#PositiveVibes — Neha (@IamNRGe) April 29, 2020

Get well soon sir love you all because of you we are safe and happy in mumbai.. — Aasif shaikh (@Asifshaikhseo) April 29, 2020

Salute ! Salute ! Salute — Bharati Chaudhari (@bumekar) April 29, 2020

What do you think about the post

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news