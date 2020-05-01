Coronavirus Outbreak: Cops take heart from colleague who tested positive

At a time the police have lost three staffers to COVID-19, a constable whose courage and enthusiasm for duty despite testing positive for it, as seen in a video that has gone viral; is proving to be a source of encouragement for the force. The 29-year-old constable attached to the Local Arms division of Marol, tested positive on April 21, and later tested negative. He has been admitted to the SevenHills Hospital where his third test will be done.

Got himself tested

The constable was deployed with 14 police personnel on special duty at Bhagat Singh Nagar, Goregaon west, that comes under the Bangur Nagar police station, during the lockdown. On April 21 when he developed a fever, he got himself tested for COVID-19 but continued to be on duty. On April 24 when he received the report saying he tested positive for COVID-19, he immediately informed Senior Inspector Shobha Pise of Bangur Nagar police station.

Pise assured him of help and informed DCP Mohankumar Dahikar of Zone XI. Dahikar spoke to higher officials due to the non-availability of a bed in Guru Nanak hospital and managed to secure him a bed at SevenHills Hospital.

Encouraging words

The constable's 14 colleagues were put into quarantine and later tested negative. The constable was taken to the hospital in an ambulance by the police and BMC staff. The video shot then shows him encouraging colleagues. "Our senior officers are always with us, they take care of us. We police are the protectors of the public. Don't be afraid if one of us gets hurt while doing such work. Kahi tension gheu naka, me parat yeto dutiver” (Don't worry, I will be back on duty)," he said to colleagues before getting into the ambulance. The video was much appreciated, especially by senior police officers.

"Instead of being afraid of this disease, despite knowing that some of his companions have lost their lives due to it, the constable was full of hope. His courage cheered his comrades," said a police officer from Bangur Nagar police station.

