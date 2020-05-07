Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 is likely to peak in June-July, says AIIMS-Delhi Director

This picture has been used for representational purpose only. Picture/Satej Shinde

As per the modeling data and the way India's COVID-19 cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July, said AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Thursday. "According to modeling data and the way our cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July. But there are many variables. With time only, we will know how much they are effective and the effect of extending the lockdown," said Dr Guleria.

COVID-19 is likely to peak in June-July: AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria



Read @ANI story | https://t.co/2rQndRNRJO pic.twitter.com/3NIZHHGZRY — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 7, 2020

India's count of COVID-19 cases reached 52,952, including 1,783 deaths on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Currently, there are 35,902 active cases while 15,266 patients have been cured or discharged and one is migrated.

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases -- 16,758 -- followed by Gujarat 6,625 cases and Delhi 5,532 cases.

