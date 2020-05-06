Search

Coronavirus outbreak: Devendra Fadnavis visits Mumbai hospitals, lauds COVID-19 warriors

Updated: May 06, 2020, 17:24 IST | Dharmendra Jore | Mumbai

Fadnavis not only interacted with the frontline workers but also complemented them for their exemplary service for the nation during coronavirus epidemic

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis greets frontline workers while visiting hospitals in Mumbai
Maharashtra BJP leader and former CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, on Wednesday paid a visit to Saint George, GT and Nair Hospital where he met frontline workers including hospital deans, superintendents, doctors, nurses, and policemen who have been leading India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 49-year-old BJP leader not only interacted with the frontline workers but also complemented them for their exemplary service for the nation during coronavirus epidemic.

Fadnavis-HospitalDevendra Fadnavis interacts with hospital staff while maintaining social distance

At Saint George Hospital, situated in Fort, Devendra Fadnavis met superintendent Dr. Khobragade, Dr. Gaiakwad, while at GT hospital he spoke to Dr. Shingare and Dr. Deshpande and at Nair hospital he interacted with Dean Dr Joshi.

While visiting these hospitals and interacting with the doctors, Fadnavis not only thanked the corona warriors but also reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state and especially in Mumbai.

