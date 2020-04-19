Coronavirus outbreak: Dharavi uncontainable, as 17 new COVID-19 cases emerge

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Dharavi rose to 117, after 17 new cases, including one death, were registered in Dharavi on Saturday, civic officials said.

As per the data, 86 of the 117 who were tested positive are from high-risk zones, which include Madina Nagar, Mukund Nagar, Social Nagar, Muslim Nagar, Kalyanwadi, Baliga Nagar and Vaibhav apartments. All these areas are currently sealed. Kalyanwadi alone saw 10 cases on Saturday—the youngest being a 15-year-old boy and the oldest, a 61-year-old man. The person who died was an 80-year-old woman from Sanaullah Compound, confirmed Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of the G North ward.

Meanwhile, the M West ward of the BMC is also witnessing a rise in cases. On Saturday, the ward saw 13 new positive cases, said civic officials. One of the cases reported was of a doctor from Bhakti Park, Wadala, who was consulting at the COVID-19 treatment facilities of two private hospitals. He was tested positive the third time, as his earlier two tests were negative. His immediate family members have been home quarantined, but his wife has willingly moved to the BMC's quarantine facility. The medical officers and police have marked the building as a containment zone.

Confirming this, Prithviraj Chavan, assistant municipal commissioner of M West ward, said, "We have contained the building and also sanitised the premises. The chairman and the secretary of the society have been counselled to ensure that home quarantine is followed by the members."

Meanwhile, 328 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths were reported in the state, taking the tally to 3,648. Of these, 183 cases and five deaths were from Mumbai.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state is now at 211. There was, however, a discrepancy in the last two tallies. The number of deaths in the state on Friday was 201, and with the 11 new deaths, the tally on Saturday should have been 212. When asked about this, a state official said, "A death reported on April 11 has been found to be COVID-19 negative, as informed by the BMC. Therefore, it has been eliminated from the total death count record."

