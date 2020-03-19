Coronavirus outbreak: FDA seizes hand sanitisers worth Rs 30 lakh in Mulund

The Food and Drug Authorities (FDA) raided an industrial estate in Mulund and seized hand sanitizers and raw material worth Rs 30 lakh. The company does not have a license to produce sanitizers. According to the officials, a few sanitizers were reportedly being exported to Gulf countries, while some were being sold in Mumbai.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, doctors and experts have been asking people to sanitise their hands which has led to a scarcity of sanitisers in the market. On Wednesday, the FDA received information that a company named Siddhivinayak Dyecam Private Limited in Nahur Industrial estate, Mulund (W), was making these sanitizers despite not having the licence for it. Joint Commissioner DR Gahane with 10 other officers raided the premises and found material which is used to make sanitizers, along with some packaged sanitizers.

"During inquiry we have found that the packaged sanitizers were to be exported to Oman. We have been told that some were found in Mumbai too," DR Gahane said. "The market value of the seized material is between Rs 25 to 30 lakh ," he added. The cost of the materials which is being sold in Gulf is said to be having a market value of over Rs one crore rupees.

At many places, non-branded sanitizers are also being sold since few days. FDA officials are continuously raiding such production centres where illegal production of sanitizers is going on.

