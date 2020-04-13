Coronavirus outbreak: Google doodle thanks COVID-19 helpers, healthcare workers

Like always, Google doodle has our hearts. Google Doodle did its bit to laud the selfless service of the frontline medical professionals and wrote a thank you message as well.

When one hovers over the doodle, it shows the message, "To all doctors, nurses and medical workers; thank you".

The logo also features a little heart emoji to everyone who is fighting on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle.

Medical professions have sidelined the threat of catching the infection and are choosing duty over everything else. Despite that, many healthcare workers have been facing abuse and are accused of carrying the virus.

Google wrote, "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines."

More than 18 lakh people have been tested positive for COVID-19. The first case was reported from Wuhan which became the epicentre of the infectious virus.

