Coronavirus outbreak: Google says 'Thank You' to all COVID-19 helpers in final doodle

On Saturday, Google shared a compilation of all its doodle dedicated to coronavirus helpers who are leading the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The final doodle was dedicated to all helpers, workers and healthcare professionals among others.

The best way to say thank you to all those on the front lines is by staying at home.



Together, we will move past this. âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ#GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/EXSihXojhf — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 17, 2020

While concluding its doodle animated series, Google India said: The best way to say thank you to all those on the front lines is by staying at home. Together, we will move past this. The animated doodle was part of the Google doodle series which Google launched last week in order to celebrate the coronavirus warriors.

When one hovers over the final doodle, it shows the message, "To all coronavirus helpers, thank you." Over the last one week, google honoured people such as doctors, workers, sanitation workers, farmers, food service workers, police officials, firemen, delivery people among others who have been leading the fight against COVID-19.

During the launch of the animated series, Google had said, "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines."

The final doodle, which is a compilation of all the animated doodle in honour of coronavirus warriors made sure that they did not miss out on anyone. Google Doodle team lead Jessica Yu said, "As with all of our Doodles, we hope the series allows for helpers everywhere to feel seen, heard, and valued and for everyone to remember there will be a light at the end of what could feel like a long tunnel."

“As with all of our Doodles, we hope the series allows for helpers everywhere to feel seen, heard, and valued and for everyone to remember there will be a light at the end of what could feel like a long tunnel.”

- @UjessU, #GoogleDoodles Leadhttps://t.co/QqQWr8S7T2 — Google (@Google) April 17, 2020

The series which began on April 6 by expressing gratitude towards the health workers and the scientific community ended the series by thanking teachers and childcare workers in its penultimate doodle.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news