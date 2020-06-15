Coronavirus outbreak: Groom fined for not wearing mask in Uttar Pradesh

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A groom, who was leading his wedding procession on Saturday night, was fined by the Rampur administration for not wearing a mask. The groom was wearing a 'sehra' made of flowers and a garland of currency notes but did not wear a mask.

#UP: A #groom, who was leading his wedding procession on Saturday night, was fined by the #Rampur administration for not wearing a #mask. pic.twitter.com/laVBtm2W0G — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 15, 2020

The incident took place in Civil lines area when District Magistrate Aunjenya Kumar was on an inspection. The district magistrate saw the groom sitting in his car without a mask.

The District Magistrate stopped the car and fined Rs 200 to the groom.

The District Magistrate said, "Permission for wedding was given with an undertaking that all safety protocols will be followed. Corona cases in the district have been rising and we are making people aware of the safety protocols. The groom violated the norms and did not wear a mask. He was made to pay the fine."

