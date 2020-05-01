Coronavirus lockdown extended by two more weeks; MHA lists red, green and orange zones

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to further extend the lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4.

The current lockdown period is scheduled to end on May 3.

"After a comprehensive review and in view of the lockdown measures having led to significant gains, the COVID-19 situation in the country, Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, today, to further extend the lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4, 2020," read the order of the Home Ministry.

In red zones and outside containment zones, certain activities including plying of cycle rickshaws and auto-rickshaws, taxis and cab aggregators, intra-district and inter-district plying of buses and barber shops, spas and salons will be prohibited in addition to those prohibited throughout India.

A limited number of activities will remain prohibited across the country, irrespective of the zone, including travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road, running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training/coaching institutions, the order said.

This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers of several states last month where some of them suggested extension of lockdown.

As per an earlier notification, Maharashtra has 14 Red Zone districts - the second highest in the country after Uttar Pradesh's 19.

These include: Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Pune, Thane, Palghar, Nashik, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon.

Highlights of lockdon 3.0

MHA issues new guidelines to regulate activities during extended lockdown based on risk profiling of districts into red, orange, green zones.

Travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road and schools, colleges to remain shut during extended lockdown

Educational, training, coaching institutions and hospitality services including hotels and restaurants to remain close during lockdown

Places of large gatherings such as cinema halls, malls, gyms and places of political, cultural gatherings to remain shut, says MHA

Movement for all non-essential activities will be prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am.

People living in COVID-19 containment zones must download 'Aarogya Setu' app

Religious places and places of worship will remain shut during lockdown

In all COVID-19 zones, people above 65, those with comorbidities, pregnant women to stay at home, except for essential works

OPDs, medical clinics shall be permitted to operate in red, orange and green zones with social distancing norms during lockdown

In COVID-19 red zones and outside containment areas plying of cycle-rickshaws, auto-rickshaws, taxis, opening of salons prohibited

Sale of liquor, paan, tobacco to be allowed after ensuring minimum six-feet social distancing; not over 5 persons at one time at shop

In COVID-19 red zones movement of individuals, vehicles allowed only for permitted activities during lockdown

Maximum of 2 persons, besides driver, in four wheelers, no pillion rider on two wheelers

