Coronavirus outbreak: Imagicaa, EsselWorld shut till March 31

As a part of precautionary measures against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, several entertainment hubs and water parks across the city have decided to shut operations till the situation is brought under control.

Speaking to mid-day, Sanchita Attawar, PR Manager of Imagicaaworld said, "Imagicaa is sensitised about the issue at hand. Therefore, as a safety precautionary measure, we have temporarily shut down all our park operations. This has also been communicated on our website."



The usually bustling Linking Road at Bandra was empty on Sunday. Pic/Shadab Khan

EsselWorld too have shut down their operations from Sunday. Speaking to mid-day, Paresh Mishra, senior vice-president, sales and marketing at EsselWorld, said that although all three amusement parks i.e. EsselWorld, Water Kingdom and EsselWorld Bird Park, normally functioned on Saturday and half the day on Sunday, they immediately shut down all three premises after receiving notice from the state government at on Sunday.

"We immediately started making announcements and evacuated the park. By 6 pm all the customers had left from the premises," he said. "Further, we have also informed our online partners and agents that we would be closed from Monday till March 31, in accordance with the notice."



Palladium and Phoenix mall security personnel explaining to visitors on Sunday why they cannot enter the mall. Malls will remain closed till March 31. Pic/Bipin Kokate

When asked if the management would be carrying out a disinfecting and cleansing spree throughout all the three premises, he said, "We have been doing that every day for the past 40 days, ever since the information started spreading about the virus reaching India. We have also placed doctors at the entrances of the parks who check temperature of each and every customer coming in."

"It is very important to safeguard the safety and security of customers, as well as of our staff, who have been working with us for over two decades," he said, adding that although business would take a small hit, it would be in the interest of the greater good.

"Taking this immediate step is for the benefit of society at large."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates