Coronavirus Outbreak: India gears up to switch off lights at 9pm after PM Narendra Modi's appeal

India will turn off the lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Friday and appealed to unite to "fight the darkness of the coronavoris pandemic".

Speaking to the citizens via video conference, Modi said, "On April 5, Sunday, at 9pm, I want 9 minutes from all of you. Turn off all the lights in your homes, stand at your doors and balconies and light candles, diyas or mobile flashlights for nine minutes."

So far, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country have reached 3,374, while the death toll rose to 77, according to Union Health Ministry data.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 3,030, as many as 266 people were either cured of the disease and discharged, and one had migrated, it said.

Meanwhile, state electricity boards urged people to ensure that they only switch off lights and keep other appliances like AC, cooler, fan, refrigerators on while following PM Modi's appeal.

On Thursday, several opposition leaders raised concern over how the government was handling the situation. "India is simply not testing enough to fight the #Covid19 virus. Making people clap & shining torches in the sky isn't going to solve the problem," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

India is simply not testing enough to fight the #Covid19 virus.



Making people clap & shining torches in the sky isn't going to solve the problem. pic.twitter.com/yMlYbiixxW — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 4, 2020

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also spoke out.

Listened to the Pradhan Showman. Nothing about how to ease people’s pain, their burdens, their financial anxieties. No vision of the future or sharing the issues he is weighing in deciding about the post-lockdown. Just a feel-good moment curated by India’s Photo-Op PrimeMinister! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 3, 2020

Turn out lights & come on balconies?



GET REAL MR. MODI!



Give India fiscal pkg worth 8-10pc of GDP



Ensure immediate wages to construction & other labour during lockdown- laws exist permitting this



Stop gagging real press in name of curbing fake news — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 3, 2020

However, a lot of politicians and Bollywood personalities came ahead in support of PM Modi's initiative.

Thank you @ysjagan Ji. This support is extremely valuable and will further the spirit of togetherness! #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/QSUnRLTd97 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2020

The power of the stadium is in its fans.

The spirit of India is in its people.



Tonight 9pm for 9min



Let’s show the world, we stand as ONE.

Let’s show our Health Warriors,

We stand behind them.

Team India - IGNITED.@narendramodi @PMOIndia — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 5, 2020

This comes after millions across the country followed PM Modi's 14-hour Janata Curfew two weeks ago.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates