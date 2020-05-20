Coronavirus Outbreak: Kandivli developer gives 303 flats for isolation centre

The developer of Ajmera Cityscapes in Kandivli, on Tuesday, handed over the 23-storeyed building to the civic body for COVID-19 purposes. The 303 flats in the complex will be converted into isolation wards. Work on cleaning the premises and installing the beds has begun to have a 1,000-bed isolation ward ready for use soon.

Developer Alpesh Ajmera of Ajmera Cityscapes is also a member of the Brihanmumbai Developers Association. He handed over his permission letter to deputy municipal commissioner Shankarwar and assistant municipal commissioner (R-South) Sanjay Kurade on May 16.

The site, located in Thakur Complex right opposite Tera Panth Bhavan centre in Kandivli East has all its 303 flats completely ready for occupation. However, “in the time of this crisis, my family and I wanted to do something for the society,” said Ajmera, adding, “MP Gopal Shetty is like an elder brother to me. We discussed this with him and took the decision.”

Ajmera met then Municipal Commissioner Pravin Pradesi around April end and received a call from civic authorities on May 15 regarding meeting local officials.

With most government and private hospitals full, there is barely any space to accommodate new COVID patients. “The government should also facilitate ventilators and ICUs at every quarantine centre so they don’t have to be transported to hospitals in case of emergencies,” said Ajmera.

MP willing to provide ventilators

At the Ajmera Cityscapes quarantine facility, MP Shetty believes that “the government must reserve 100 of the 1,000 beds for patients requiring ventilators.” If implemented, Shetty said that he will arrange for at least 25 ventilators at this centre.

Many other builders and developers from across the city have similarly given their ready and empty flats to the civic body to be used as quarantine centres. AMC Kurade of R-South ward was not available for comment

