Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra reports 9,509 new COVID-19 cases, 260 deaths

BMC health workers scan the body temperature, oxygen level and antigen swab testing of the residents of Malad. Pic/Satej Shinde

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 9,509 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 4,41,228. According to the bulletin of Maharashtra's health department, 260 deaths were reported on Sunday, taking the death toll to 15,576 deaths.

The recoveries stand at 2,76,809 after 9,926 patients were discharged from the hospital on Sunday. The number of active cases stands at 1,48,537 out of which 44,204 cases are in Pune.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that 1,105 COVID-19 cases, 393 recovered and 49 deaths reported in Mumbai on Sunday. The total number of cases in the city now is 1,16,451, including 88,299 recovered, 21,412 active patients, and 6,444 deaths, BMC said.

Maharashtra reported 9,509 COVID-19 cases and 260 deaths today, taking total cases to 4,41,228 including 2,76,809 recoveries and 15,576 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,48,537 out of which 44,204 cases are in Pune: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/8BnAydmCWl — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

"A total of 13 new cases of Coronavirus reported in Mumbai's Dharavi today. Active cases in the area now stand at 80. The total number of positive cases in Dharavi is 2,573," BMC said. India's COVID-19 count on Sunday crossed the 17 lakh-mark with 54,736 positive cases and 853 deaths reported in the country.

"The total COVID-19 cases stand at 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated and 37,364 deaths," said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

