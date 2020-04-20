Coronavirus outbreak: Mahindra transfers Rs 3,000 each to help truck drivers' amid lockdown

Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) has launched HOPE (Helping Our People during Emergencies), an initiative to support drivers financially to aid the battle against the COVID-19 lockdown.

The company has partnered with Samhita Social Ventures - a social enterprise and SuperMoney - a financial lending tech platform to reach out to the beneficiaries within their ecosystem. This move will create an ecosystem to channelise CSR funds of other companies to provide economic support and recovery to workers.

With the state borders shut, the nationwide lockdown has impacted a large number of drivers. Whether they are drivers ferrying goods between the states as well across the country, or those who drive taxis and for ride-sharing companies. The drivers, who mostly stranded are struggling to make ends meet for themselves and their families.

As a part of the initiative, Mahindra Logistics will be providing immediate relief by transferring Rs 3,000 to each driver's bank account in order to help them to buy essential commodities. Besides the finanvail assistancem, the drivers will be provided with health insurance cover, leveraging government schemes and loan guaranteeing model. In addition to this, Mahindra Logistics would strengthen healthcare professionals' abilities to respond and provide support to affected families using digital channels.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD and CEO, Mahindra Logistics Limited said, "With over 30 percent of commercial vehicles stranded on roads across the country, drivers need urgent support. Truck drivers and their families are in immediate need of cash for food and other basic facilities. We have launched several programs to support the driver community along with our business partners. Through this initiative of short term financial relief and hope, we aim to help these drivers and their families until the situation in the country is restored."

Speaking about the initiative Priya Naik, Founder and CEO, Samhita Social Ventures said, "Through our India Workers' Alliance, we are delighted to partner with Mahindra Logistics, to support India's blue collar and gig economy workers whose lives and livelihoods have been severely impacted. Our single objective is to help them survive this crisis and enable them to get back on their feet. We talk to our workers and experts constantly to ensure that our solutions are quick, effective and responsive to changing needs on the ground."

In addition to this, Mahindra Logistics (MLL) also announced that its enterprise mobility business, Alyte will provide emergency cab services for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. This free service has begun in Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai with more cities being added every day.

