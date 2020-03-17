Coronavirus Outbreak | Mark Boucher: Turn off phones during 'global lockdown'

Former wicketkeeper-batsman and current South Africa head coach Mark Boucher has suggested that amid the ongoing "global lockdown" in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, cell phones should also be turned off for two weeks. "The only thing missing in this 'global lockdown' is the cell phone use! What about turning that off for 2 weeks as well!?" Boucher tweeted on Tuesday.

The entire world has been brought to a virtual standstill in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak which has so far claimed more than 7,000 lives. The outbreak has affected all aspects of life and countries across the world are trying their best to reduce the spread of COVID-19, which originated from China's Wuhan. Earlier, India cricketer Rohit Sharma also expressed concern over the coronavirus outbreak and called upon the countrymen to take all preventive steps.

In a video posted on his official Twitter and Facebook accounts, Rohit said that people need to be smart and proactive in their approach to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. "Last few weeks have been tough for all of us and the world has come to a standstill, which is very sad to see. The only way we can come to normalcy is by coming together. And we can do this by being a little smart, a little proactive, knowing our surroundings and as and when we get any symptoms inform your nearest medical authorities," said Rohit.

Skipper Virat Kohli also called on people to "stay safe and vigilant". "Let's stay strong and fight the COVID-19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant, and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone," Kohli had tweeted last week.

The rapid spread of the disease has made the world sporting calendar come to a virtual standstill. Australia's ODI series against New Zealand was called off, as was India's ODI series against South Africa. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League -- which was due to start from March 29 -- has also been postponed till April 15.

