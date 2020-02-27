Coronavirus outbreak: Mira Road woman, 121 others return from Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan

A bus carrying US citizens leaves the Daikaku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama port, next to the Diamond Princess cruise ship, with people quarantined onboard due to fears of the new COVID-19 coronavirus. Pic/ AFP

A Mira Road resident stuck on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan due to the Coronavirus outbreak, was evacuated by the Japanese Embassy on Wednesday evening. The 23-year-old woman, Sonali Thakkar returned to India with the remaining 121 Indian crew.

Sixteen crew members infected by the Coronavirus were not permitted to return. Thakkar joined the Diamond Princess cruise as a security officer in November last year. The chartered plane departed from Japan's Haneda Airport at 6 pm on Wednesday. It was set to arrive in Delhi at 5 am on Thursday. Thakkar's father, Dinesh had earlier appealed to the Indian government and PM Modi to evacuate his daughter.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates