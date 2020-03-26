Coronavirus outbreak: MLAs step in to allay fears

Wednesday saw local legislators stepping in to make people social distance and allay their fears.

Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha has decentralised vegetable and fruit markets to reduce crowds at the RRT Road near Mulund railway station. "Housing societies with more than 100 flats can write to me if they are willing to accommodate two vendors in their premises for two hours every day," Kotecha said. Kotecha has earmarked eight locations in Mulund where 10 vegetable vendors will be moved. "The arrangement is only for the lockdown. No area is being made a permanent hawking zone," he said.

During a visit to a Mulund market, mid-day observed that hand sanitisers and water were kept outside markets for customers to wash their hands first Kurla MLA Mangesh Kudalkar has assured citizens that the local machinery in his constituency is working well and there is no need for panic buying. "We are grappling with an unprecedented crisis and such times require unprecedented responses. We are accessible at all times, citizens may contact us," he said.

Ghatkopar MLA Parag Shah, on the other hand, was fielding calls from panicked citizens. "I have assured citizens that they will get all essential commodities as and when required," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates