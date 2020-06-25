Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai commissioner tweets what makes a responsible citizen

Mumbai Police has been upping their social media game when it comes to sharing quirky out-of-the-box posts to create awareness among the public. Ever since the lockdown has been imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the police have been sharing funny and informative memes to educate people for taking necessary precautions. Their posts are earning applauds from netizens.

The latest post on Twitter by the Mumbai commissioner talks about being a responsible citizen at the time of the pandemic.

It shows a pattern of a CAPTCHA (Completely Automated Public Turing Test To Tell Computers and Humans Apart), which asks the users to identify similar-looking objects. It shows photos of masks, gloves, and bottles of sanitisers. There is a checkbox under the pattern, reading “I am a responsible citizen”. The caption for the post reads, “We gotcha, the CAPTCHA of safety.”

The post shared on Wednesday garnered 321 likes and 25 retweets so far. Twitterati commented on the post, praising the police department for their services to the city during a pandemic.

Apart from Bollywood and social media trends, the police department has also taken a cue from a popular rule in football – showing red card to a player to report foul play, for their quirky posts.

Another post shared by the Mumbai police commissioner on Twitter urges people to ‘show the red card’ to the virus by staying at home. The post shows a sleeve of a referee holding a red card and the caption reads “'Tackling' safety is against the rule books. Show red card to the virus by not stepping out unless necessary. #BookTheVirus.”

'Tackling' safety is against the rule books. Show red card to the virus by not stepping out unless necessary. #BookTheVirus pic.twitter.com/IEMTEyWD9M — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) June 23, 2020

Shared on Tuesday, the post has garnered 395 likes and 44 retweets so far. The post was also retweeted by Mumbai Police’s Twitter page and shared on their Instagram

story.

