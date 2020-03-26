Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai hotels turn down passenger's request to self-quarantine

Even as there is lack of clarity on a number of issues related to the way the state government is fighting the Coronavirus outbreak, passengers who want to undergo self-quarantine at hotels, are finding it difficult to get rooms even though the authorities concerned had said that the same would be available at half the actual price.

Sameer Nerurkar, 44, landed in Delhi from Singapore on March 21, then travelled to Mumbai and decided to undergo self-quarantine at a nearby hotel. However, when he contacted some of the hotels the government has tie up to for self-quarantine, one of them told him it was fake news while another said the facility was shut till April 15. He reported the matter to the officials concerned, but there has been no response. He told mid-day, "A team of doctors checked me outside the airport and advised me to undergo self-quarantine. They even stamped my hand."

"I was aware that some of the hotels were providing self-quarantine facilities at half the usual room rates as the BMC has tied up with them but when I contacted some I was shocked. ITC Maratha said it is fake news and they do not provide such facility, even though the government has given a clear statement on this. Mirage Hotel said it was shut till April 15. They asked me to contact Seven Hills Hospital first and they will guide me further'." Other hotels like JW Marriott said they would provide a room at full price but Niranta Hotel asked for a doctor's report from GVK, but nothing was given to me at the airport. There is total confusion," Sameer added. He finally had to go to his home, which he wanted to avoid, as it would affect his family, including his kids and grandparents.

BMC Deputy Health Officer Dr Santosh Revankar told mid-day that on March 21, it was decided that locals without symptoms will undergo self-quarantine at their respective homes. The hotel facility is for passengers with symptoms.

