Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai police bars entry of visitors at Juhu Beach

In view of the Coronavirus outbreak, Mumbai Police cleared the Juhu beach, which is one of the most crowded beaches in the city, in order to avoid mass gatherings. The police also closed down the eateries and amusement rides in the area.

Maharashtra has been the worst affected state in the country with a total of 39 positive cases, out of which 14 are from Mumbai.

Until further notice, Uddhav Thackeray government has shut all the schools, colleges, educational institutes and pubs as well. All gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres have also been shut in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas.

As far as the country is concerned, the total number of cases is at 119 with two deaths.

