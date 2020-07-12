Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai Police thank Rohit Shetty for helping on-duty personnel with hotel facilities

In a bid to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases, Mumbai Police has been coming up with creative posts and creating awareness every now and then. Recently, Mumbai Police took to Twitter to thank Bollywood director Rohit Shetty for facilitating hotels across the city to help on-duty police personnel, who have been leading the city's fight against the global pandemic.

We thank Mr #RohitShetty, who has been a source of continued support for the men and women in Khaki ever since the onset of the #COVID19 pandemic.



Mr. Shetty has facilitated 11 hotels with unlimited occupancy for our on-duty personnel #TakingOnCorona on the streets of Mumbai — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) July 11, 2020

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said that director Rohit Shetty has been a source of continued support for the men and women in Khaki ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. While extending a thank you note to the action-director of the B-Town industry, Mumbai Police said that Shetty has facilitated 11 hotels with unlimited occupancy for the on-duty personnel.

#RohitShetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for our on-duty #CovidWarriors to rest, shower & change with arrangements for breakfast & dinner.



We thank him for this kind gesture and for helping us in #TakingOnCorona and keeping Mumbai safe. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 21, 2020

Earlier, the Sooryavanshi director has facilitated eight hotels across the city for Mumbai police personnel. The facility helped the city's on-duty corona warriors to rest, shower, and change with arrangements for breakfast and dinner. In an interview with mid-day, the Golmaal director had said that the Mumbai Police made it possible for him to film Sooryavanshi at landmark venues like the Lower Parel flyover and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Mumbai Police thanks @akshaykumar for contributing Rs. 2 Crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city - the men and women of Mumbai Police!#MumbaiPoliceFoundation — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) April 27, 2020

Besides Shetty, Bollywood action-superstar Akshay Kumar had donated Rs 2 crore towards Mumbai Police's Foundation. While expressing gratitude to Kumar, Mumbai Police said that the contribution will help to safeguard the lives of the Mumbai Police personnel who are committed to safeguarding the city to fight the global pandemic.

