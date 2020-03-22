Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai Police to pay surprise visit to homes that have 'quarantined' members

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Mumbai Police has formed a special squad that will visit every home which has a member with travel history and has asked to be quarantined. Vinoy Choubey, joint commissioner of police (law and order) confirmed that if anyone violates rules, they will be taken into forceful quarantine and will also have to face a legal case.

The Mumbai Police shared a list of passengers, who have a travel history and have been asked to be home quarantined, with various police stations and formed a squad at every station comprising of three-four officers. These police officers will make a surprise entry to the address the travelers shared at the airport.

"The numbers are in thousands and have been shared with all 94 police stations to make a visit at every home to ensure that the person is in home quarantine. If anyone is found violating the rules, they will be taken into forceful quarantine and we will also register a legal case against the person," Chaubey said.,

The special squad, which will make a visit under the supervision of zonal DCP, will take all preventive measures to safeguard themselves from getting infected."The officers will be provided hand sanitisers and masks. The vehicles going to various locations will also be sanitized," Chaubey added.

