Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai Police uses music to urge people to follow lockdown rules
In their latest post on Twitter, the Mumbai Police has posted a series of posters used some of the famous musical bandsÃ¢ÂÂ names to make sure people follow the lockdown rules
With the cases of coronavirus continuing to surge in Mumbai, the Mumbai Police has been pulling all stops to ensure the safety of the people. The police department has been active not just in the public space but on social media with their public interest messages urging people to respect the lockdown and follow the precautions put in place by the government.
In their latest post on Twitter, the Mumbai Police has posted a series of posters used some of the famous musical bands’ names such as Backstreet Boys, Linkin Park, Oasis and U2 to make sure people follow the lockdown rules. The police department urged their followers through slogan coined with puns asking people not to visit Linkin Park, reminding ‘U2’ stay home and that your home is your ‘Oasis’.
The Mumbai Police said in the caption, “Stay indoors, for we are on the streets, playing your favourite safety tunes with our 'Band-o-bast'.
Stay indoors, for we are on the streets, playing your favourite safety tunes with our 'Band-o-bast'. #LockdownPerformance #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/ejPW0Ofbfw— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 7, 2020
The post shared on Thursday morning has garnered more than 1,900 likes and was retweeted 333 times. Users commenting on the post lauded the the police department’s creativity on their social media posts.
You guys have a great taste in music!— Rudresh Solanki (@rudresh97) May 7, 2020
Huge respect to the person/group of people managing this account and showing his/their creativity even in this tough situation!!— Rishabh ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@Rishabh4593) May 7, 2020
Kudos to the team guys.
More recognition to you all.@MumbaiPolice @OfficeofUT
You always amaze with something ðÂÂÂ new.. it's a pride to b a Mumbaikar and to be safe with Mumbai police ðÂÂÂ— roshan bangera (@roshbangera32) May 7, 2020
Creativity level genius ðÂÂ¥— Karen P (@Head_in_d_cloud) May 7, 2020
What do you think about this post?
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe