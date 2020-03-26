Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai's senior citizens struggling to cope with lockdown

The lockdown has mostly affected senior citizens living alone. "I live alone in Bandra West and my son and daughter-in-law live in Goregaon. After the complete lockdown was announced, I became a little scared of slipping into depression. So I called my daughter-in-law Minakshi to see if she could send me some hypertension medication. She called a few people and the medicine reached my door," said Poonam Arora, 62."

In the ongoing lockdown, senior citizens who depend on cooks or for outside food are the hardest hit. Parkash Bali, 64, a musician, lives alone in Malad West. As all restaurants are shut in his area, he is surviving on biscuits and milk. Parkash told mid-day that he has not eaten a proper meal in the last five days as he does not know how to cook.

Jayenti Kanani, 69, lives alone in Malad West. His son lives in Noida, while his daughter lives in another suburb. He told mid-day, "Ever since my cook stopped coming due to the lockdown, I have been facing a lot of trouble with food." He is surviving on bread, with tea and milk.

Viral Modi, 28, a motivational speaker, who is handicapped, is completely dependent on her house help and driver. On Wednesday neither was able to get to her house and she found every day a huge challenge. She tweeted to the Mumbai police asking for help. A senior police officer George Fernandez rushed to her home and provided her with a letter authorising her maid as well as driver to visit her home without hindrance.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates